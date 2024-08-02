As a food and drink accreditation scheme, The Great Taste Awards involves products getting tested by an expert judging panel of over 500 retailers, buyers, recipe creators, chefs and food critics.

In this year’s awards 3500 companies entered and 13,672 products were tested.

All entries were assessed over 92 judging days with each product receiving feedback on whether they won an award.

No Pembrokeshire companies were awarded three stars, but a couple were given two stars for specific products.

Pembrokeshire food and drink products awarded by Great Taste

The following is stated on the Great Taste website: “Winning a Great Taste award encourages confidence and commercial success for small businesses, as well as motivating your team, and generating greater awareness for products locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

“Entering gives the opportunity for cost-effective feedback from industry experts: every entry receives constructive feedback, regardless of whether the product receives an award.

“Accreditation means your food or drink will stand out on overcrowded retail shelves. Coupled with extensive consumer and trade promotion by the Guild of Fine Food, it will lead to increased sales and brand awareness.”

All the winners in your area can be found by using the Great Taste website by filtering to the year 2024 and changing the country to UK.

Here are all the Pembrokeshire winners, listed with the product and the company.

Two-star winners

Pembrokeshire Rock Oysters - Atlantic Edge Oysters (Tethys Oysters Ltd)

Welsh Sea Salt Fudge - Mabel George

One-star winners

Brown Sauce - The Welsh Saucery

Clotted Cream Fudge - Mabel George

Carningli Dairy Whole Pasteurised cow’s milk - Carningli Dairy

Carningli Dairy Pembrokeshire Lamb Hogget Shoulder - Pembrokeshire Lamb Ltd

The Hog Father - Pembrokeshire Pasty & Pie Co.

Vegan Sea Salted Caramel Fudge - The Fudge Foundry

Woodsend Christmas Puddings - Woodsend Christmas Pudding

What do the stars mean?





Three-stars – “Exquisite. Extraordinarily tasty food. Less than two percent of products are awarded three stars each year. Buy it!”

Two-stars – “Outstanding. Above and beyond delicious. About ten percent of entries will achieve this rating.”

One-star – “Simply delicious. A food that delivers fantastic flavour. Approximately 28% of entries will achieve this rating each year.”