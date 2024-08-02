Western Telegraph
Key A40 stretch closed after crash as drivers warned to keep clear - LIVE

A40 closed after crash as drivers warned to avoid area - LIVE

By Tom Moody

  • The westbound A40 has been closed after a crash between Carmarthen and St Clears.
  • Police have also warned of a build-up of traffic on the eastbound carriageway.
  • Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

