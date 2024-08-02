One person suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on a major Ceredigion road yesterday (Thursday, August 1).
At 9:20pm two vehicles collided on the A487 outside Blaenannerch near Cardigan.
The road was closed for a few hours until the early morning while vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A487 just outside Blaenannerch near Cardigan at around 9:20pm on Thursday 1 August.
“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and another person was checked over by paramedics at the scene.
“The road was closed whilst the vehicles were recovered and reopened at around 12:30am.”
