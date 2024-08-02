The application, by Haverfordwest AFC, through agent Asbri Planning, seeks permission for the new pitch at The Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Bridge Meadow Lane, Sydney Rees Way.

A supporting statement says: “The proposed pitch is currently a grassed football pitch located within the grounds of Haverfordwest County AFC, with the clubhouse, offices and private boxes to the south of the pitch and associated car parking beyond. There are spectator stands and floodlights to the east and west of the proposed pitch. The whole site is fence lined with mature vegetation to the north and east.”

It adds: “Aerial imagery dating from 2006 shows the site has been developed into Haverfordwest County AFC with associated grassed football pitch, spectator stands, floodlights, clubhouse, car park and infrastructure. It is believed the existing football stadium was built in the mid-1990s.”

Further documentation says: “This project aims to provide high-quality sports facilities while minimizing environmental impacts and preserving existing natural resources. In addition to enhancing the sports pitch, the project will include ecological enhancements, such as installing three swift boxes and three bat boxes on the rear western elevation of the large spectator stand to support local wildlife.

"The planning and execution of these works will consider environmental management practices to prevent runoff and erosion, particularly during periods of intensive rainfall or flooding.

“The new 3G pitch is expected to be completed in a timely manner to ensure minimal disruption to the regular use of the facilities and surrounding areas, with a strong emphasis on maintaining the site's ecological integrity and addressing any potential impacts on surrounding neighbourhood.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.