Two Pembrokeshire campsites have been named as two of the UK’s best in a study of more than 200 spots.
Carn Springs was ranked eighth while Manorbier Country Park came nineteenth.
Camplify revealed Wales has over 20 campsites that feature in the UK’s top 100, including four places which made the top ten.
Country Marketing Manager for UK, Flavia Robles Lorente said: “We created this index to help adventurous campers find the best campsite for them, and their needs.
“We know that campers love to explore and get close to nature, so this was an important factor in our rankings – as well as the facilities that campers will need to use whilst on site, from the necessities to the nice-to-haves.
“With plenty of beautiful areas and beaches across Wales, it’s no surprise that the area appears so often in our index.”
The study featured 220 of the best campsites ranked by Tripadvisor which were analysed on factors such as proximity to areas of natural beauty, iconic landmarks and quality of on-site facilities.
Here is the list for the top ten campsites in the UK:
- Elysian Fields – Cornwall
- Beer Head Caravan Park – Devon
- Bryn Gloch – Caernarfon
- Hendra Holiday Park – Cornwall
- Golden Cap Holiday Park – Dorset
- Love2stay – Shropshire
- Wooda Farm Holiday Park – Cornwall
- Carn Springs – Pembrokeshire
- Llys Derwen Caravan & Campsite Snowdon – Snowdon
- Nicholaston Farm Caravan & Camping – Swansea
Here is the list for the top ten campsites in Wales:
- Bryn Gloch – Caernarfon
- Nicholaston Farm Caravan & Camping - Swansea
- Llys Derwen Caravan & Campsite Snowdon – Caernarfon
- Carn Springs – Pembrokeshire
- Trwyn yr Wylfa Camping Site – Conwy
- Manorbier Country Park – Pembrokeshire
- Tros Y Waen Holiday Park – Gwynedd
- Caerfai Bay Caravan and Tent Park – Pembrokeshire
- Hendre Mynach Camping and Touring Park - Gwynedd
- Top of the Woods Camping & Glamping – Pembrokeshire
The purpose of Camplify’s study was to help holidaymakers pick their primary selling point by considering all the factors that make campervan holidays enjoyable.
For more information about the best campsites in the UK, visit the Camplify website.
