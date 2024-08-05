Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has been given the money from the trust, with a total of £96,000 donated by the trust since 2017.

The help from the trust has been crucial for the charity to continue its end-of-life home nursing care service, ensuring families are supported during their difficult times.

Rising costs due to the cost of living crisis and an increasing demand for services have made the support essential during 2024.

Phil Thompson MBE, vice chair of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: "I am delighted to take this opportunity to give our thanks to the Albert Hunt Trust for their very generous donation of £30,000.

"This is not the first time they have helped us either; they have supported our charity since 2017, to the tune of a massive £96,000.

"Thank you very much. At times like this, words don’t seem enough, but believe me, we are extremely grateful."

The financial contribution from the Albert Hunt Trust will enable the charity to continue offering its 24/7 on-call home nursing care service throughout Pembrokeshire.

The service includes a standby service, rapid response, and registered nurse attendance for symptom management.

Working closely with other health and social care professionals, they complement statutory services to deliver the right care tailored to end-of-life patients' needs, their families, and carers.

The Albert Hunt Trust plans to keep supporting charities like Paul Sartori Hospice at Home until its resources run out by 2029.

Jane Deller Ray, operations manager at The Albert Hunt Trust, said: "The Albert Hunt trust is committed, as far as possible, to continue to provide unrestricted core funding for hospice care for the remaining years of operation and until the trust’s entire resources have been spent.

"Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has received faithful support as they continue their work in Pembrokeshire."

Established in 1979 in memory of businessman Albert Hunt, the Albert Hunt Trust has given considerable aid to various charitable causes. This is done using the bulk of the estates of Florence I Reakes (Mr Hunt's niece) and Mary K Coyle left to the trust they founded.

Despite the generosity, plans are in place to exhaust all resources by 2029.

For more than 40 years, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has been extending a helping hand to Pembrokeshire residents in the final stages of a life-limiting illness with services such as home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, future care planning, and training.

All services are at no charge and accessible 24/7.

To find out more about services offered by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, you can visit the website or call 01437 763223.