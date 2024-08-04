The drivers were caught speeding on the A48 and the M4.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

SEBASTIAN OWENS, 22, of Hill Street in Haverfordwest, was clocked doing 105mph on the A48.

Owens was speeding in a Mini on the A48 near Pensarn – a 70mph limit – on January 11.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and had six points put on his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

He was fined £438, and was ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £175 surcharge.

OWEN WILSON, 25, of Alban Crescent in Waterston, was caught topping 100mph in a Mercedes.

Wilson was driving at 104mph on the M4 at Pyle on April 5.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and was fined £920 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on June 6.

Wilson was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £368 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.