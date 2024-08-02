The 37-year-old mother – who cannot be named to protect the identities of the children – was charged with five offences of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

Appearing in the dock at Swansea Crown Court, she admitted wilfully neglecting four children on June 16, 2022.

The defendant denied failing to provide medical treatment to a child over a period of months leading up to June 2022.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said these pleas were acceptable, and it wouldn’t be in the public interest to pursue a trial on the remaining child cruelty offence.

Hannah George, defending, said the defendant’s children had been taken away from her, but she was now able to have supervised contact.

“She has made steps in working on her issues with substance abuse,” Ms George said.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and granted the defendant bail.

The mum will be sentenced on August 29.