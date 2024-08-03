Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in August 2024.

Mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire during August 2024

Motorists will need to keep an eye out for a host of mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire including in Haverfordwest and Pembroke.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire during August:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels (speed limit: 20mph)

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels (20mph)

A487 - Eglwyswrw (30mph)

Ysgol Glan Cleddau (20mph)

Johnston Community Primary School (20mph)

A4076 - Steynton Road (near school) (30mph)

Monkton Primary School (20mph)

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School (20mph)

Stepaside School, Kilgetty (20mph)

A477 - Llanteg (40mph)

Tavernspite Community Primary School (20mph)

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.