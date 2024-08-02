Edwards played himself briefly in the Series 2 episode 'Fear Her' which was part of David Tennant's debut series playing the 10th incarnation of the Doctor.

First airing in 2006, the episode takes place in London on the day of the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony where the Doctor and Rose investigate a child who has the ability to make people disappear by drawing them.

The episode was removed today (Friday, August 2) and BBC has not yet commented on the move or confirmed whether it plans to re-upload the episode with edits, TV Zone reports.

The BBC have removed Doctor Who episode "Fear Her" from iPlayer, as it has a cameo by Huw Edwards.https://t.co/GCOjWxtgos — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 2, 2024

The BBC has been contacted for comment but has not responded at the time of writing.

On Wednesday (July 31), Edwards plead guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

BBC responds to Huw Edwards' indecent images charges

Edwards admitted having 41 indecent images of children, which had been sent to him by another man on WhatsApp, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

They included seven category A images, the most serious classification - two of which showed a child aged between about seven and nine, BBC News reports.

Edwards had already been suspended in relation to different allegations but remained employed on full pay until he left on "medical advice" in April.

He could now face a jail sentence and will next appear in court on September 16.

So much BBC archive with Huw Edwards will be impossible to show now. Royal events, funerals, segues in documentaries with him reading the news. “An abyss in the archive,” says one. Can they even show Skyfall with this in it? pic.twitter.com/kpg9ay95zL — Ben Dowell (@BenDowell) July 31, 2024

A BBC spokesperson said earlier this week: "The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"The police have confirmed that the charges are not connected to the original complaint raised with the BBC in the summer of 2023, nevertheless in the interests of transparency we think it important to set out some points about events of the last year.

"In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

"At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.

"Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court. If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

"During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions. We want to reiterate our shock at Mr Edwards’ actions and our thoughts remain with all those affected."