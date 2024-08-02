The aerobatics display team will be making its way to RAF Valley on Anglesey on Thursday, August 8, for its Families Day Display event.

Enroute to Anglesey, the Red Arrows will set off from RAF Waddington at 11am, before flying over Denbighshire and Conwy at approximately 11.20am.

They will then head across Gwynedd and Anglesey, before landing at RAF Valley at 11.26am.

The display at RAF Valley is scheduled to take place between 2.55pm and 3.30pm.

On its return journey later that day, the Red Arrows are due to leave RAF Valley at 5.40pm before travelling directly south, via the Llŷn Peninsula and Eryri, to RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

In previous summers, the Red Arrows have performed at the Rhyl Air Show during the August bank holiday weekend, but this event will not take place this year.

The famous jets will not be visible over Pembrokeshire, but enthusiasts have the option of travelling north if they wish to catch a glimpse of them.