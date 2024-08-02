Chelsea Clarke, 24, from Nantyglo became “irate” as she was being arrested by officers.

Francesca Parry, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “At around 9pm on Sunday, March 3 police received a call over an unrelated incident at the retail park in Nantyglo.

“When they got there the defendant was becoming aggressive to the officers.

“She was irate and shouting and swearing at them calling them c***s.

“The defendant was placed in handcuffs.

“She was warned to stop swearing.

“The defendant told them, ‘Keep holding my f****** back and I’ll blow your heads off. I will spit on you.’”

Clarke was taken to Ystrad Mynach police station where she told officers she had become upset at being arrested.

“She also referred to her mental health,” the prosecutor added.

The defendant admitted using threatening abusive words or behaviour.

Clarke has seven previous convictions for 13 offences.

They include assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.

Clarke represented herself and told the court she gets £170 a week in benefits when she was asked about her financial means.

She was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Clarke ended up making the court laugh when she was warned by the clerk that she faces prison if she doesn’t pay up in time.

“OK. Thanks babe,” the defendant replied before she left the courtroom with a companion.