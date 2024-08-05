A MAN has been accused of attacking and strangling a woman in Fishguard.
Louis Aris, 29, of Stepney Road in Garnant, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.
It was alleged that Aris assaulted a woman in Fishguard on July 27. He was also charged with two offences of intentional strangulation, both relating to the same complainant and on that same date.
The defendant was accused of destroying a mirror, worth £30, in Fishguard on July 27.
Aris pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on July 29.
He was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on August 30.
