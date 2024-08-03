Daniel Davies and Rhian Warlow were stopped on the A477 heading towards Milford Haven on December 29, and a 493 gram block of cocaine – which had a street value of around £61,000 – was found under a panel in the boot.

They were arrested, and 921 grams of cannabis – with a street value of just over £10,000 – was found at Warlow’s address.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The couple both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and also being concerned in the supply of both drugs.

The judge sentenced Davies, of Hawthorn Path in Milford Haven, to a total of three years, whilst Warlow was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years. She was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The couple returned to Swansea Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said that Davies had profited from his offending by £158,030.29, whilst Warlow had benefitted to the tune of £87,824.70.

It was agreed that Davies has £4,883.52 in available assets which could be seized by the authorities, whilst Warlow had £2,375.59.

Judge Catherine Richards made confiscation orders for those amounts.

Daniel Davies initially started selling cannabis, but moved to dealing cocaine as he felt he could 'turn a profit'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At the sentencing hearing in March, Swansea Crown Court heard that Davies and Warlow were stopped on the A477 heading towards Milford Haven on December 29, after officers were informed the car was suspected of being linked to drugs supply.

The pair told officers they had been shopping at B&Q in Carmarthen, but when the car was searched, a 493 gram block of cocaine – which had a street value of around £61,000 – was found underneath a panel in the boot.

They were both arrested at the scene, and Warlow told officers she had left her daughter at home.

The police went to her address and found her 10-year-old daughter asleep. They could smell cannabis in the home, and found four bags totalling 921 grams of the Class B drug. This had a street value of just over £10,000.

Daniel Davies and Rhian Warlow splashed their ill-gotten gains on high-end watch, diamond jewellery and a diamond key ring. (Image: Facebook)

Warlow, 31, of Gelliswick Road in Hakin, had bought a number of luxury items – including Rolex and Royal Oak watches, a BMW key ring with a diamond in it, and diamond jewellery.

Messages were recovered from Davies’ phone which showed he was often dealing in ounces and sometimes selling boxes – in kilograms – of drugs.

Dan Griffiths, appearing for 35-year-old Davies, said: “He was initially a cannabis user who turned initially to supplying in order to fund his own use.

“He quickly realised he could turn a profit.”