POLICE are appealing for information after reports of an early hours attack last Sunday.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation following a report of an assault on Maes-Y-Mor in Solva at around 12.30am on July 28.
It was alleged that the victim was assaulted by a group of men and sustained facial injuries.
Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys-Police by either calling 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/YRsEB, or via direct message on social media.
When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference 24*655800.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
