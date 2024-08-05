The award-winning Pembrokeshire attraction has recently opened in custom designed ‘Patas Plains’ exhibit, which provides a new and improved habitat for its troop of six patas monkeys.

The new development, found near the zoo’s Kifaru Reserve rhino enclosure, includes a large outdoor area and allows visitors to get an improved view of the monkeys.

The patas monkeys at Folly Farm have an upgraded now home. (Image: Folly Farm)

The outside area has various willow trees which are starting to flourish, as well as plenty of climbing frames for them to explore.

Large viewing windows into the house will allow guests to watch the monkeys even if they choose to be indoors.

Their house has been designed to encourage their natural behaviours, with various bedrooms and a ‘bio floor’ – or ‘living floor’ – made up of natural materials for the monkeys to explore and forage for bugs.

There’s plenty of room for the monkeys to shelter should the weather turn bad, and areas to give them privacy.

Keepers will also be able to work more closely with the primates to carry out training procedures – essential for running necessary health checks without causing stress to the animals.

Folly Farm is one of just two zoos in the UK housing patas monkeys – the other being Monkey World in Dorset. It is however, the only UK facility to house an actively breeding troop as part of the European Breeding Programme for the species and has already successfully bred twice.

The zoo’s troop consists of the dad and larger male Krusty, adult females Zweena and Zora, and two-year-old Wyatt. The youngest two are 11-month-old juvenile Swift and the newest arrival, four-month-old infant Kelce – which perhaps gives away that the keepers are huge Swifties.

This adorable new arrival can be seen in the upgraded enclosure, still being carried around by mum Zora, but is slowly starting to explore independently.

Folly Farm's patas monkey Zora with her baby Kelce. (Image: Folly Farm)

“We’re delighted with this new exhibit,” said primate keeper Rosie Badger. “The patas monkeys have been with us since the end of 2022 and have been residing in a temporary enclosure whilst we planned and developed the perfect upgrade.

“We want to encourage as many natural behaviours from our troop as possible to ensure they remain happy and healthy – so have included lots of natural planting within their bedrooms – as well as having plenty of space outdoors.

“Our guests will get great views of them exploring and hopefully spot our infant, Kelce, during their visit this summer holidays.”

Ms Badger added that the troop has “settled in wonderfully” to their new home.