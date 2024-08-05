The project, which is funded by the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council, will see the replacement of the current lower school building and the refurbishment of the school’s sixth form centre.

It is due to be completed in the spring of 2026.

The planned redevelopment will increase student numbers from an approximately 170 to 215, with staff numbers increasing from 108 to approximately 145.

Subsequently, the lower school building will be demolished to pave the way for a new children’s residential centre, along with a refurbishment of the adjacent Holly House Respite Centre.

A turf-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, July 29 to mark the start of construction.

“Today is a landmark in the development of Portfield School,” said Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire council’s cabinet member for education and Welsh language.

“It is a timely reminder that in partnership with Welsh Government, through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, we continue to invest in the future of our learners and our community, and in the context of this project, our most vulnerable learners.

“All our learners deserve the best provision we can provide, and I am grateful to the project team who have worked hard to bring this project to fruition, particularly during a period which has seen construction costs escalate due to national and global events.

“I look forward to the new facilities becoming operational in April 2026.”

Former Portfield School headteacher Damian Hewitt cuts the first turf for the planned redevelopment of the school, with representatives from the school; the governors, and the council. (Image: Pembrokeshire council)

The new facilities will include an array of specialist therapy rooms which will be compatible with the range of additional needs of learners, and a range of ‘safe spaces’, with flexible breakout and sensory spaces, and dedicated outdoor areas, all of which will provide appropriate stimuli or mitigation against the impacts of various anxiety triggers.

In addition, a multi-use games area (MUGA) will be provided which will also be available for use by the neighbouring Waldo Williams Primary School.

Rob Williams, Area Director for contractors Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have begun work on the redevelopment of Portfield School, an ambitious project which will deliver a modern special school campus for Pembrokeshire.

“We are grateful to Pembrokeshire County Council and all of our project partners for helping us to reach this exciting milestone, and look forward to seeing the finished building.”

Portfield School chair of governors, Samantha Lawrence, added: “This promises to become a fantastic teaching and learning environment and will provide much needed modern facilities for a growing number of learners in this sector.

“We simply cannot wait to move in”.