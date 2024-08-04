Christopher Millward, Callum Weakley and Jack Parkinson appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with affray.

The defendants were accused of using unlawful violence against a group of people on April 21, 2022.

The court heard that the trio had launched an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”.

Millward, 31, of Hill Rise in Saundersfoot; Weakley, 29, of Jubilee Cottages in Tenby and Parkinson, 26, of Penally, all pleaded guilty.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30, they were each sentenced to 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. As part of this, they must all complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

The sentence was suspended due to the delay in the case coming before the court, and because the men were deemed to have a realistic prospect of rehabilitation

Each defendant must pay a total of £150 in compensation, £85 in costs, and a £154 surcharge.