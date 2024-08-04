Dol Y Frenni, near Boncath, has been put up for sale for £995,000.

Set within around 5.9 acres of land, the stylish barn conversion was completed in 2022/23, whilst the traditional old farmhouse is thought to date back to the early 19th century.

The properties offer the opportunity for a home for an extended family, or for owners to use one property and let out the other one out.

The property features a recently converted barn and an old farmhouse. (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the barn, the bright modern kitchen can be found to the right of the entrance hall. There’s also room for a dining table, and enjoys plenty of natural light through a large bay window.

This leads through to a large living room with a vaulted ceiling, a character stone wall, exposed A-frame roof timbers, excellent natural light and a woodburning stove.

To the left of the entrance hall is a bedroom with an en-suite shower room, whilst there’s also a second bedroom on the ground floor to the rear of the property, as well as a storage cupboard and toilet.

The modern kitchen inside the barn. (Image: Rightmove)

A wooden staircase from the living room leads to a lounge/study upstairs which overlooks the kitchen and living room. There’s also a third bedroom upstairs, also with its own en-suite bathroom. Both rooms upstairs make the most of the natural light through skylights, and the property also has solar panels installed.

The old farmhouse offers generous living accommodation, with four bedrooms, a study and a bathroom upstairs, and a living room, a sitting room, two kitchen areas, a dining room, and a toilet.

The old farmhouse is described as being ripe for renovation. (Image: Rightmove)

It has been vacant for a number of years now and is described by the agents as “ripe for renovation”.

There is a large forecourt area in front of the properties providing plenty of space for parking, as well as a garage adjoining the farmhouse.

There’s also a Dutch barn for storage, and an old pigsty which could, subject to planning, potentially be converted in to a studio.

This barn was converted in 2022/23. (Image: Rightmove)

The 5.9 acres of land includes lawned gardens areas, mature trees, and pasture paddocks to the side together with some areas of newly planted trees.

For more information, contact the agents Savills, or visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/150897878#.