A PEMBROKESHIRE man was caught walking a dog – despite being banned from having dogs nine years ago.
Joshua Jones-Rogers, 29, of Moorland Road in Freystop Cross, was banned from owning or keeping dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act at Swansea Crown Court in May 2015.
However, he was caught walking a dog on Clay Lane and Dew Street in Haverfordwest on January 24.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He pleaded guilty to breaching a court order banning custody of a dog.
Jones-Rogers was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here