Joshua Jones-Rogers, 29, of Moorland Road in Freystop Cross, was banned from owning or keeping dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act at Swansea Crown Court in May 2015.

However, he was caught walking a dog on Clay Lane and Dew Street in Haverfordwest on January 24.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a court order banning custody of a dog.

Jones-Rogers was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.