Although she struggles with everyday household items such as 'microwave', her eloquent - and unique - diction has made 'Nigella' synonymous with class.

Now, the self-styled 'domestic goddess' has shared her own take on a hangover cure and, in typical Nigella fashion, it's an odd one.

In a video posted on TikTok, Nigella set about creating her hangover cure.

She began with a phrase familiar to us all after a heavy session, "Don't ask."

Then she grabbed the ingredients: Brandy, Lea Perrins, malt vinegar, Tabasco and...a raw egg.

"It's meant to be the killer hangover cure," she insisted.

After grabbing the ingredients she mixed them in a martini glass, because, of course, she would.

"The idea behind this is the egg yolk gives you a shot of protein and the rest is just very necessary hair of the dog. Based on the principle whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, remember, this all has to be swallowed whole."

Nigella then goes back to bed.

Fancy it yourself? Well, if that concoction doesn't tickle your fancy, there are plenty of other ways to try and make that thick morning head feel slightly better.

Hangover treatment

Dealing with a hangover involves rehydrating your body to help you deal with the painful symptoms. The best time to rehydrate is before going to sleep after a drinking session.

Painkillers can help with headaches and muscle cramps.

Sugary foods may help you feel less trembly. In some cases, an antacid may be needed to settle your stomach first.

Bouillon soup (a thin, vegetable-based broth) is a good source of vitamins and minerals, which can top up depleted resources. It's also easy for a fragile stomach to digest.

You can replace lost fluids by drinking bland liquids that are gentle on your digestive system, such as water, soda water and isotonic drinks.