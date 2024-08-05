Regan Boswell, 51, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with five offences.

It was alleged that Boswell had been trespassing on the railway line at Haverfordwest station on June 29.

At the station, he was accused of assaulting two police officers, and was further charged with damaging a police cell at Haverfordwest Police Station the following day.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Following a separate incident in the Cartlett area of Haverfordwest, Boswell was charged with assault by beating against a woman on July 5.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Boswell was sentenced to 10 weeks for each of the assaults, all running concurrently to each other, and to four weeks for the criminal damage. These were all suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Boswell must pay a total of £170 in costs, a £54 fine, a £154 surcharge, and £166 in compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police.