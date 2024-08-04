A SHOPLIFTER was caught swiping sausage rolls and chicken from a Milford Haven store.
Luke Brummitt, 46, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with theft from a shop.
Brummitt was accused of stealing sausage rolls and chicken fillets worth a total of £30.95 from the Food Warehouse in Milford Haven on March 13.
He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on July 30.
Brummitt must also pay £85 in costs and £30.95 in compensation.
