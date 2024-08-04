Luke Brummitt, 46, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with theft from a shop.

Brummitt was accused of stealing sausage rolls and chicken fillets worth a total of £30.95 from the Food Warehouse in Milford Haven on March 13.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on July 30.

Brummitt must also pay £85 in costs and £30.95 in compensation.