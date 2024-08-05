The three defendants were charged with criminal damage, breaching a community protection notice, and repeatedly making obscene or indecent phone calls.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOSHUA SPICER, 37, of Castle Terrace in Narberth, repeatedly made obscene calls to public services.

Spicer was charged with sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

It was alleged that he made three indecent of obscene phone calls to public services on July 27.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 29.

Spicer was fined £40 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

JOSHUA DAINES, 24, of Larch Road in Hakin, admitted damaging an ATM.

Daines was alleged to have caused damage worth £320.15 to property belonging to Notemachine at CK’s in Hakin on March 28.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

Daines was ordered to pay £320.15 in compensation, a £40 fine and a £16 surcharge.

RHIAN GRIFFITHS, 21, of Great Western Crescent in Llanelli, called the emergency services three times in one night, but refused their help when they arrived.

Griffiths was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

It was alleged that the defendant called the emergency services three times from Tenby on July 27. However, when the police arrived their engagement was refused.

Griffiths pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 29.

The defendant was fined £40.