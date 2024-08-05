The theme park is offering visitors the chance to experience the park in a different light, opening from 10am to 10pm on selected dates over the summer holidays.

As the summer evenings descend on Oakwood, adults and children alike can experience late night riding on the rides and rollercoasters under the cover of the night sky.

Visitors can soar through the skies on Speed and get their adrenaline pumping on Megafobia, and can also enjoy a range of other events and experiences exclusively at After Dark.

From live bands and singers to UV powder paint party Colourfest, there’s plenty to keep all ages happy. And of course, you can end the night by watching a spectacular fireworks and lights display.

There is no additional cost to attending After Dark events, with entry granted through the purchase of a normal theme park day pass.

The After Dark experience is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday in August.