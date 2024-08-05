Thomas Kirk, 48, of Meyler Crescent in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Kirk was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a girl – who was aged 14 or 15 at the time – in the Haverfordwest area between May 2007 and May 2009.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

No pleas were entered on July 30, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Kirk was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas on August 30.