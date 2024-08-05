A MAN has been charged with the rape and historical sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
Thomas Kirk, 48, of Meyler Crescent in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.
Kirk was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a girl – who was aged 14 or 15 at the time – in the Haverfordwest area between May 2007 and May 2009.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
No pleas were entered on July 30, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Kirk was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas on August 30.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article