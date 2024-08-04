Stephen Mabe, 52, of Plas Y Gamil Road, was driving a Kia Sportage on A4219 on June 23. When breathalysed, he recorded having 95 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35.

Just over two weeks later, on July 9, Mabe was driving on Plas Y Gamil Road. When breathalysed, he recorded having 94 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant had also been charged with failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time on July 9.

Mabe pleaded guilty to each of the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, and was banned from driving for three years on July 30.

He was also sentenced to a one-year community order, must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was ordered to pay a £120 fine and £85 in costs.