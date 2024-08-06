The defendants were accused of offences including drug-driving, taking a car without consent, driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of cannabis.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

MATHEW READING, 31, of Maes Y Llan in Dinas Cross, stole a Fiat and drove it without a licence or insurance.

Reading took a Fiat Stilo without the owner’s consent in Newport on January 14.

He was then caught driving the Fiat in Newport without a licence or insurance.

Reading pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and was ordered to pay an £80 fine and a £32 surcharge.

PAUL DAVIES, 39, of Mor Awel in Croesgoch, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Davies was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A40 at Wolfscastle on February 11. When tested, he recorded having 15 micrograms of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood and more than 800µg/L of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 10µg/L and 50µg/L respectively.

Davies pleaded guilty to two offences of drug-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

He was banned from driving for a year, and must pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

KEVIN WALTERS, 34, of Garnlas in Fishguard, was driving whilst disqualified and whilst high on cannabis.

Walters was driving a BMW 520i at on Pembroke Road in Freystop on December 8 in 2023.

It was found he was disqualified from driving, and thus also had no insurance.

When tested, Walters recorded having 9.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit is 2µg/L.

In custody in Haverfordwest on December 9, he was found in possession of three grams of cannabis.

Walters pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Walters was banned from driving for three years, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

JOSHUA GWILLIAM, 22, of Brooklyns Close in Clarbeston Road, was caught driving whilst high on cannabis.

Gwilliam was driving a Citroen DS3 on Chapel Road in Crundale on January 11. When tested, he recorded having 4.3µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is more than twice the legal limit for cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving, and was banned for two years and four months at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

Gwilliam was sentenced to a one-year community order, must complete 110 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ZAK SMYTH, 21, of Market Square in Narberth, was caught driving without a licence whilst high on cannabis.

Smyth was driving a Nissan Juke on the A40 in the Haverfordwest area on February 5.

When tested, he recorded having more than 17.5µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. The legal limit is 2µg/L.

Police checks showed that Smyth did not have a driving licence, meaning he was also driving without insurance.

Smyth pleaded guilty to drug-driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 30. He was also ordered to pay an £80 fine, £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.