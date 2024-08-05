FOR those who like a bargain, this two-bedroom home in Pembroke Dock is on the market.
The terraced house on Narberth Road is currently the cheapest house in Pembrokeshire listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £65,000.
The home features a lounge off the entrance hall, with an open kitchen/dining room. There is also a bathroom and a smaller storage or reception room at the rear of the property.
Upstairs, there’s a large master bedroom, with a smaller second bedroom across the landing.
In total, the property is approximately 69.8 square metres inside.
The home has a back garden, however the lawn area is currently overgrown.
For more information, or to request a viewing, contact the agent John Francis in Haverfordwest, or visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/150199460#/
