The terraced house on Narberth Road is currently the cheapest house in Pembrokeshire listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £65,000.

The home features a lounge off the entrance hall, with an open kitchen/dining room. There is also a bathroom and a smaller storage or reception room at the rear of the property.

The living room inside the terraced property. (Image: Rightmove)

Upstairs, there’s a large master bedroom, with a smaller second bedroom across the landing.

In total, the property is approximately 69.8 square metres inside.

The kitchen/dining room opens out on the lounge. (Image: Rightmove)

The home has a back garden, however the lawn area is currently overgrown.

For more information, or to request a viewing, contact the agent John Francis in Haverfordwest, or visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/150199460#/