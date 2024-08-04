Starmer said those responsible for riots today will face the "full force of the law". Arrests, charges and convictions are widely expected.

And he said he was not afraid to call those targeting people for the colour of their skin or their faith "far-right"

Anti-immigration demonstrators have attacked police and smashed the windows of a hotel in Rotherham, as unrest across the country intensifies over the weekend.

“I won’t shy away from calling it what it is - far right thuggery”

Masked rioters launched lengths of wood and sprayed fire extinguishers at police officers outside a Holiday Inn Express in the South Yorkshire town.

In a message to rioters, Mr Starmer said: "I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves."

He added: "This is not protest, it is organised violent thuggery and it has no place in our streets".

The PM said the riots had seen "Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singles out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric.

"To those of you who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin of your faith, I know how frightening this must be. I want you to know that this violent mob do not represent our country and we will bring them to justice"

The string of violent incidents over the past few days began on Tuesday in Southport, after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff, was charged with murdering the three girls.

He was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after eight other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack.