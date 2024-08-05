Thousands attended the one-day event on Saturday, August 3, making it one of the largest in Wales. It was a complete contrast to the 2023 event, which was cancelled due to the storms that had been forecast.

Anwen and Morlais Davies presenting the supreme champion in the beef cattle category (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Competition was robust among all livestock classes with outstanding entries in horticulture, cookery and crafts.

Show highlights included displays from John Fletcher and the Gentle Giant Shires, an impressive vintage vehicle parade, agricultural demonstrations and musical entertainment from the Welsh Whisperer.

Dreams Dance School performed (Image: Stuart Ladd)

This year's show presidents, Morlais and Anwen Davies, had the honour of presenting the top prizes in the cattle and horse sections.

A young handler gives her cow a hug (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Milly Davies earned the supreme champion in the horse category (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Arabella Tee Evans won a number of prizes in the side saddle section (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Lois Jones was named best handler in the six and under category in the dairy cattle section (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Tetley was named supreme champion in the dog section (Image: Stuart Ladd)

