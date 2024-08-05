The annual Cardigan Agricultural Show took place last weekend in the summer sunshine.
Thousands attended the one-day event on Saturday, August 3, making it one of the largest in Wales. It was a complete contrast to the 2023 event, which was cancelled due to the storms that had been forecast.
Competition was robust among all livestock classes with outstanding entries in horticulture, cookery and crafts.
Show highlights included displays from John Fletcher and the Gentle Giant Shires, an impressive vintage vehicle parade, agricultural demonstrations and musical entertainment from the Welsh Whisperer.
This year's show presidents, Morlais and Anwen Davies, had the honour of presenting the top prizes in the cattle and horse sections.
Take a look at more pictures in the gallery at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here