The break-in at the building in Penally latterly known as DJ's Night Club - and previously the Night Owl - took place on July 8 between 8pm and 10pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Tenby are appealing for any possible witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch."

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted in the following ways - online via

https://orlo.uk/KXG9e; email via 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk; direct message on social media or calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.