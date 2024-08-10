Located at Bevelin Hall in Saundersfoot, this property is a 20-minute walk from the beach, has sea views from its windows, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony and a hot tub in the garden.

The sea views can be appreciated from the lower ground floor where there are full height windows to the rear and a charming terrace.

The property has gorgeous sea views. (Image: Rightmove)

The house is based in the seaside resort of Saundersfoot. (Image: Rightmove)

There are four bedrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove) On the same floor there is an open plan lounge leading to the dining area, kitchen, utility room and a separate light-filled breakfast room.

However, the entrance to the property is on the ground floor consisting of an entrance porch, hallway, bedroom and toilet.

A master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom is on the first floor along with windows that stretch across the room and lead out to a private balcony for more spectacular sea views.

The family bathroom is on the first floor and on the second floor there are two double bedrooms.

A dining area is on the lower ground floor. (Image: Rightmove)

The lounge has more lovely views from its windows. (Image: Rightmove)

The hot tub is in the rear garden. (Image: Rightmove) Meanwhile, outside of the house, there is a lawned garden on one side, driveway parking for two cars in the middle and a double garage on the other side.

The garage can be accessed from inside the house via a door from the breakfast room.

As for the hot tub, this is based at the rear of the house near the patio area and well-positioned to marvel at countryside views.

There are steps which take you to the lawn below, which is bordered by flowers and shrubs.

Saundersfoot is a popular seaside resort with opportunities to take part in water sports, beach games and fishing.

The village also benefits from bars, restaurants, a variety of shops and a post office.

Furthermore, Saundersfoot is less than a ten-minute drive from Tenby where there are award-winning beaches and further attractions.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.