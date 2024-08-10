A Pembrokeshire home based in a seaside village is on the market for £675,000.
Located at Bevelin Hall in Saundersfoot, this property is a 20-minute walk from the beach, has sea views from its windows, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony and a hot tub in the garden.
The sea views can be appreciated from the lower ground floor where there are full height windows to the rear and a charming terrace.
On the same floor there is an open plan lounge leading to the dining area, kitchen, utility room and a separate light-filled breakfast room.
However, the entrance to the property is on the ground floor consisting of an entrance porch, hallway, bedroom and toilet.
A master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom is on the first floor along with windows that stretch across the room and lead out to a private balcony for more spectacular sea views.
The family bathroom is on the first floor and on the second floor there are two double bedrooms.
Meanwhile, outside of the house, there is a lawned garden on one side, driveway parking for two cars in the middle and a double garage on the other side.
The garage can be accessed from inside the house via a door from the breakfast room.
As for the hot tub, this is based at the rear of the house near the patio area and well-positioned to marvel at countryside views.
There are steps which take you to the lawn below, which is bordered by flowers and shrubs.
Saundersfoot is a popular seaside resort with opportunities to take part in water sports, beach games and fishing.
The village also benefits from bars, restaurants, a variety of shops and a post office.
Furthermore, Saundersfoot is less than a ten-minute drive from Tenby where there are award-winning beaches and further attractions.
For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.
