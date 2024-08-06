The Torch Youth Theatre's adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic tale, The Wind in the Willows, enchanted audiences over three nights at the Torch Theatre.

Described by Val Ruloff, one of the Torch Theatre’s community reviewers, as 'a thrilling and completely captivating production,' the performance was a 'toady-tastic' hit.

Accompanying the young actors from across Pembrokeshire, members of Torch Voices, the community choir of the Torch Theatre, added to the spectacle.

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at the Torch, said: "It was just toady-tastic to see 40 of the area’s young people on stage together, having fun and learning the craft of acting.

"They have worked incredibly hard and did an amazing job. It’s been nearly a decade since we've had so many young people on the stage at any one time, and The Wind in the Willows allowed us to do just that."

Freya Barn, a young community reviewer for the Torch Theatre, said: "This is my first time reviewing this drama group and I am already blown away.

"The way they tell this story is truly extraordinary. The actors in this play put on a marvellous show.

"The cast members were great and everyone had a part to play, whether helping with the set or saying a few words on stage.

"Everyone was given a chance to shine."

Adding a unique touch to the event, Dragon Reptiles and Aquatics of Pembroke Dock loaned a real toad to the production.

"Mr Toad himself was a real attraction, although he was quite shy and enjoyed hiding in the vivarium," added Mr Howe.

"Audience members were given a bilingual toad fact sheet to take home with them."

Torch Youth Theatre is welcoming new members from September, and interested young people aged eight to 18 are encouraged to visit the Torch Theatre's website for more information.