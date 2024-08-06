The community share initiative for Wholefoods of Newport in Newport, has a £375,000 target.

More than 70 individuals and several companies are now shareholders in the store.

It is also promising to see that while a minimum investment of £100 is permitted, the average investment currently exceeds £1,000 per person.

Anna Brown, director of Project Wholefoods, the community benefit society spearheading the initiative, said: "We are delighted with the wonderful progress made so far.

"We never expected to raise over 25 per cent of our target in just three weeks.

"This is a testament to how much Wholefoods of Newport is loved by the local community and visitors alike, and the huge gap it would leave in Newport’s very special high street if it closed down."

Clare Thomas, co-owner of the shop along with her mother, said: "My mother and I have put our life and soul into making Wholefoods of Newport what it is over the last 11 years, but retirement plans mean that we need to sell it or shut it down in the autumn.

"So it is fantastic news that so many people have already invested to safeguard its future as a wholefoods shop through a community purchase.

"All current staff will keep their jobs if the share offer is successful, and we are excited by the plans that the Project Wholefoods team have for making it an even better place to shop."

Rachel, a shareholder from Moylgrove in Pembrokeshire, said: "Wholefoods of Newport is the centrepiece of the independent shops that make Newport so special.

"It provides an outlet for our local growers and bakers as well as stocking basics and more exotic store cupboard ingredients.

"I invested because I'd like to protect the diverse offering that comes from having shops of all types in our small towns."

Notably, individuals from outside the area can also become shareholders.

Shona, an investor from Brisbane, Australia, said: "Although supermarkets and shopping malls have their place, I am a fervent believer that we need to support local businesses, customs and trade whenever and wherever possible, no matter what part of the world we live in.

"When a chance came up to be part of the community purchase of Wholefoods of Newport, I couldn’t resist.

"Not only will my small contribution help prevent its closure, but I now get the warm glow of knowing I own a teeny, tiny bit of Wales."

Individuals interested in joining the current investors in Wholefoods of Newport can become a shareholder or purchase a share as a gift from £100.

Further details are available on the Project Wholefoods website.