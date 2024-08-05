New Quay RNLI set off at 11:53am to save the two people near Carreg Ina.

The paddleboarder was blown out to sea while the swimmer went out to try and help.

The inshore lifeboat returning to the station. (Image: RNLI)

New Quay RNLI helm, Brett Stones said: “One of the local dolphin trip boats SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips New Quay was able to rescue both casualties.

“Our inshore lifeboat launched to assist and recovered the casualties from the trip boat and brought them back to the lifeboat station to warm up.”

Earlier that day at 8am, New Quay RNLI assisted a 21ft leisure craft with engine failure due to a fouled propeller near Coybal beach.

Four volunteer crew members on their lifeboat, located the vessel and towed it back to shore.

New Quay RNLI helm, Simon Rigby said: “Due to its location near the rocks, and to avoid it becoming a navigational hazard, we decided to tow the vessel back to New Quay harbour, arriving safely before 09.00.”

New Quay Lifeboat Station had two taskings overall from HM Milford Haven Coastguard and the rehousing of the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, from the outside mooring after a training exercise earlier in the week.

RNLI's Shannon class lifeboat being recovered. (Image: RNLI) New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Roger Crouch added: “It was a busy day for the station and its volunteers yesterday.

“Remember when going on the water having the right equipment is key - wearing a wetsuit for the cold-water temperatures, always having a buoyancy aid and means for calling for help – a mobile phone or hand-held radio.

“And lastly, if you are in trouble or see someone in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”