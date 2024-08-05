Police are appealing for information after a ‘suspicious’ fire occurred next to a library in the town centre.
On June 30 between 7:40-7:50pm, articles were set alight and caused damage.
Police want witnesses to come forward and share details of what happened.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers in Lampeter are investigating a fire that occurred on Market Street Lampeter, next to the library, on the 30th of June, between 7.40-7.50pm.
Articles were set alight inside causing damage and the incident is currently being treated as suspicious.
“Officers are appealing for any possible witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.
“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch:
🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
💬 | Direct message us on social media
📞 | 101
Quote ref:24*574878
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
