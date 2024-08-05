32 Teifi Valley Motor Club members battled it out over the day and the overall winners league has drastically changed – the battle for the 2024 overall champion is most definitely on!

The Junior Section was an exciting one with Dion James, Owen Hand and Ifan Rees heading for the lead.

Sadly, mechanical issues got in the way and caused a lot of problems for both Owen and Dion, with Ifan on his second only autotest winning the section, Owen in second and Dion in third with a puncture.

The Over 50’s section saw Carwyn Adams, following a busy and successful Royal Welsh Agricultural Show, taking first spot and Alex Garton in second.

The battle for the overall win was fast and furious but Owain Rees couldn’t be beaten in this, his second win of the 2024 season. He said:

“I was shocked and chuffed to win it again, with a close battle against Rhydian who came second. It was a very enjoyable day. I’m also proud of my wife Nia who came first in the ladies, only doing it for the first time Sunday.

And mother of three Nia added: “I am really happy to have won the best ladies. This was my first time doing an autotest, and I didn’t expect to come even close to winning. It was a very enjoyable day and I’m looking forward to doing many more in the future.”

Emyr Davies, vice chairman of the Teifi Valley Motor Club added:

“It was a good turnout and a great location. Several cars broke down but it was Owain Rees and Rhydian Davies who were neck and neck all day. Chris Hand took part in his first autotest of 2024 but sadly didn’t get the result.”

The Teifi Valley Motor Club would like to thank Arjay Factors, Cardigan for sponsoring the event, Gary Owens and family for the venue, Katrina Davies for the sandwiches and Sue Davies for designing the awards.

The next Autotest will be held on Sunday 11 August at Bronwydd, Coed y Bryn – a new venue for Club members.