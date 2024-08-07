The five defendants were all caught speeding in the Newport and Pontypool areas.

Their cases came before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

OWEN PHILLIPS, 34, of Castleton Grove in Haverfordwest, was caught speeding in a van in Pontypool.

Phillips was driving a Ford Transit on the A472 at Lower Race – a 40mph limit – on December 7 when he was clocked by a speed camera doing 53mph.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and was fined £197 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

Phillips was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £78 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

CHRISTOPHER LEWIS, 42, of Kensington Road in Neyland, was speeding in a BMW on the M4.

Lewis was driving a BMW 420D on the M4 between junctions 25 and 24 around Newport on November 24 last year. He was doing 69mph in the 50mph average speed limit.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on June 14.

Lewis was ordered to pay a fined of £440, costs of £90 and a £176 surcharge. He had four points put on his licence.

JAMIE BRADFIELD, 41, of Wesley Court in Pembroke Dock, refused to identify the driver of a Ford Fiesta who was alleged to have been speeding.

The charge related to an allegation that a Ford Fiesta was doing 60mph on the M4 between junctions 26 and 28 in the 50mph average speed limit at Newport on January 5.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on July 26.

Bradfield must pay a £660 fine, a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He was also hit by six penalty points.

DAVID SMITH, 40, of Kensington Street in Fishguard, admitted speeding on the M4 at Newport.

Smith was doing 58mph in a Nissan Juke in the 50mph average speed limit between junctions 23A and 25 on January 7.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and was fined £115 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

Smith was handed three points, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £46 surcharge.

JAMES DAVIES, 47, of Felindre Farchog, was speeding in the 50mph average speed limit on the M4 at Newport.

Davies was behind the wheel of a Nissan Serena which was caught doing 58mph between junctions 26 and 28 on January 6.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and had three points put on his licence on July 29 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Davies was fined £83, and must pay £90 in costs and a £33 surcharge.