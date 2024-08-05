Western Telegraph
Road closed by police in Haverfordwest due to 'emergency incident' - LIVE

Live

Road closed in Haverfordwest due to emergency incident

By Tom Moody

  • Freemens Way in Haverfordwest is closed due to "an emergency incident", Dyfed-Powys Police has said.
  • Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

