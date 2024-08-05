The carnival, run by Tenby's retained firefighters, celebrated its centenary in 2019 but then had a two-year absence forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It returned in style in 2022, and continues to delight the huge crowds who line the streets to enjoy the spectacle, which in recent years has featured a wet and wild water battle in Tudor Square.

The organisers have called on the townspeople to make the 2024 event 'the biggest yet' and help raise a bumper amount for the Firefighters Charity.

Carnival Day gets underway at 10am this Wednesday, August 7 when Tenby Fire Station in South Parade opens its doors to welcome the public, with attractions including fire safety demonstrations, rides, stalls, refreshments and a grand raffle.

The carnival procession sets off at 5.15pm from Tenby railway station and makes its merry way through town to the harbour via Warren Street, South Parade, Belmont Arch, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street, Tudor Square and St Julian Street.

Tudor Square will re-open to traffic at 6pm.

Entry is free and open to everyone, and there are cash prizes on offer for the best costumes and floats.

Prizes will be presented at the habour by the mayor of Tenby. Cllr Dai Morgan.

The main sponsor of the event is Tenby House Hotel, where an after-party takes place from 7.30pm.