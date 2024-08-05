The service was called to a fire at Trewent Park at Freshwater East in Pembroke at 1.17pm.

The solar panel was located on the roof and was connected to an electric unit at the back of a property.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.17pm on Saturday, August 3, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Pembroke Dock Fire Station were called to an incident at Trewent Park, Freshwater East, Pembroke.

“Crews responded to a report of a solar panel on chalet roof on fire. On arrival it was confirmed the fire was confined to an electrical external distribution unit at the rear of the property.

“Crews isolated the fire and monitored for 20 minutes using a thermal imaging camera, electrical gloves and triple extension ladder. Incident was handed over to the park's owner. Crews left the scene at 2.07pm.”