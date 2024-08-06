In an application before Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee, meeting on August 8, Barty Events Ltd is applying for the licence at The Hangar, Units 4 & 6, Maritime House, Thorton Business Park.

Late last month, Pembrokeshire planners granted permission for a change of use for the units, after hearing the applicant, Steve Bartrum, had “jumped the gun” by previously operating it without permission.

That application followed a planning enforcement notice served in April, a report for the licensing committee said.

The licensing application, submitted in June by Barty Events Ltd, intends the venue will host live bands, DJs, Bingo, boxing matches, live screenings for live sporting events, such as boxing and rugby and dance music events

The applicant has applied for a number of events per year operating as late as midnight, with five special cases to 2am, along with exceptions around the Christmas/New Year period, with agreed conditions relating to CCTV and noise.

The report for committee members says 15 events have been held at The Hangar between September 30 of last year and May 11, all under the authorisation of temporary event notices (TENs), with engagement and communication with the applicant, the licensing authority and other responsible authorities since October.

Health and Safety officers dealt with public safety complaints received following an event in December an inspection was undertaken and advice given, and pollution officers received noise complaints following events held since late December and have undertaken noise monitoring and given advice to Mr Bartram about noise mitigation, the report said.

Objections by council officers have been raised over March and April TENs, on public nuisance, and in May a Licensing Sub-Committee considered the objection to the standard TEN (for a boxing event that month), a counter notice was subsequently served by a licensing subcommittee.

That was later appealed by the applicant at court, the appeal upheld, but the boxing event did not proceed, with two further TENs later submitted for events in July and August.

The report added: “The planning application and premises licence have been running concurrently and during this period the licencing authority and planning officers have worked closely to avoid any conflicts between the planning permission and any potential premises licence.”

Three options are presented to the sub-committee: to grant the premises licence subject only to the conditions that are consistent with the operating schedule accompanying the application and those agreed, grant the licence subject to different conditions or hours, or reject the application.