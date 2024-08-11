Just a 20-minute walk from St David’s, the beach has numerous areas to enjoy a picnic while admiring the astonishing sea views.

At low tide, there are plenty of rock pools to explore at Caerfai Bay and at high tide the beach represents a small rocky cove.

The beach has suitable picnic areas. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor)

The bay is also defined by its range of coloured rocks, featuring grey, green and vivid pink.

Due to its cliffs on either side the beach is ideal for swimming, but bathers should remain vigilant of the strong currents in the sea off Caerfai.

Caerfai Bay is a 20 minute walk from St David's. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) The beach is accessible down a steep winding path and there is free parking for around fifty cars.

However, there are no onshore facilities.

The beach was a winner of the Green Coast Award in 2022. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) For restaurants, pubs, cafes, shops, hotels, caravan parks, B&Bs and a historic cathedral, visitors must make their way to St David’s.

As a winner of the Green Coast Award 2022, Caerfai Bay is recognised for its excellent water quality and adequate protection of the natural environment.