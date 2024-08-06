Lynne Leyson, her husband Stephen Leyson, and their son Samson Leyson were found guilty of conspiring to supply cannabis and cocaine by a jury in May last year after more than £60,000 of cocaine and £15,500 of cannabis was found at Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi.

Stephen Leyson, now 56, was jailed for a total of 11 years whilst Samson Leyson, now 25, was sentenced to six years.

One of the bags of cocaine seized from the Leyson drug gang. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

However Lynne Leyson, now 53, had skipped bail after the trial and went to ground before she could be sentenced.

Judge Catherine Richards went ahead and sentenced her in her absence in September, handing the on-the-run mum a nine-year sentence for when she is caught.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were launched to determine how much the Leysons benefitted from their offending and to recover any profits.

Stephen (left) and Samson (right) Leyson have been jailed, whilst Lynne Leyson has been on the run for over a year. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At a hearing in June, Swansea Crown Court heard that Lynne and Stephen Leyson had profited to the sum of £77,967.50 from their offending.

It was agreed that Stephen Leyson had an available amount of £33,147 to repay, whilst his wife was ordered to repay £26,442.50.

Samson Leyson was said to have benefited by £69,795 from the operation. He was ordered to repay £9,550.

The handgun which was found stashed at the farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Lynnes Leyson, who is also known to go by the name of Annelyn Caldicot, was placed on Crimestoppers most wanted list.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – via its website crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – leading to Leyson’s arrest.

“I urge anyone with information of Leyson’s whereabouts to come forward,” said Dyfed-Powys Police detective chief inspector Rhys Jones.

A large quantity of cannabis was seized by police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“If you do not want to speak to police directly, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, which is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

“She is known to have connections in the Carmarthen and Swansea area but may have travelled further afield. Someone knows where she is or has been over the last few months. Please contact us with any information.”

Leyson is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with straight dark coloured hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lynne Leyson is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.