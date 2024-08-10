Brothers Ross and Chris Burrows made a special visit to Pembroke Dock, bringing the logbook of their RAF navigator father, Pilot Officer (later Wing Commander) David Burrows, who was among the crew which made the last flight of Sunderland T9044.

That flight - from Oban in Scotland to ‘PD’ on November 9 1940 - is listed as a ‘calibration flight’, proof that T9044 was involved in early radar equipment trials.

Said Ross: “When researching our father’s story, we discovered that T9044 had sunk days after his only flight in the aircraft, and that many artefacts from the Sunderland are displayed at the Heritage Centre.”

Added Chris: ”We are delighted that the logbook has come ‘home’ to ‘PD’ and we are also so pleased to donate Dad’s uniforms, copies of photos and other items.”

Their guide at the Centre was trustee Rik Saldanha who pointed out an especially relevant artefact from T9044 - the Perspex astrodome now incorporated into the replica Sunderland cockpit.

“This is where navigators often stood and it is most likely that Ross and Chris’ father was the last crewman ever to look out of the astrodome,” said Rik. “It was recovered from the seabed and is like new, 84 years on.

“Thanks to the logbook we now know what trials our Sunderland was engaged in.”

The Heritage Centre, which has permanent displays on Sunderland T9044, is open Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm.