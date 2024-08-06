An application by Carl Evans of Roch CP School sought permission for a gable-end outdoor classroom and two freestanding timber canopies at the school.

A report for planners, recommending approval, stated: “This full planning application seeks planning permission for the provision of additional outdoor classroom spaces for Roch CP School. The proposal includes the installation of two timber canopies, which would be positioned outside of classrooms 1 and 2 upon the eastern elevation of the school building.

“This would replace existing smaller structures that are no longer fit for purpose. The canopies would allow for additional spaces for outdoor learning. The proposal also includes the construction of a detached new gable end outdoor classroom to be located upon the school field, this would allow for outdoor learning space along with a sheltered area during break and lunch times.”

It added: “The proposal would result in the provision of additional educational facilities, to be used in conjunction with the existing school. This would have positive economic and social benefits through the income generation and the provision of a facility to an outdoor area for pupils to use during the school day.

“Due to the scale of the proposed development, it is considered that it would be appropriately located to meet the needs of the community it is to serve, with minimal future management and maintenance required.”

The application was conditionally approved under delegated powers.