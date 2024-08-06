The six women artists, known as ‘Six in Conversation’, will present their art under the theme "Small Works" at the Waterfront Gallery in the town.

Ro Croxford, Janie Harrison, Sian Jones, Ruth Sargeant, Pippa Sibert, and Cathryn Gwynn make up the group.

A limit of eight inches square was set for the pieces to be exhibited.

Ms Sargeant explained the rationale behind this concept. She said: "I feel there’s something more intimate about a work that encourages you to get up close, peering, or cradling in the hand, offering a more human scale rather than the impersonal grand narrative."

The artists share a commitment to a unique and personal interpretation of their environment.

Each artist draws inspiration from different aspects of the Pembrokeshire landscape.

Ms Croxford takes cues from coastal elements - the traces, remnants and fragments found along the shore.

Her art reflects intuitive connections forged within the studio, influenced by these beach discoveries.

For Ms Harrison, passion for colour and mark-making leads to complex images developed directly onto the canvas via layers of paint, scratches, and replacements.

Ms Jones draws from the landscape's ebbs and flows.

She sees stark contrasts between winter trees and shadows of the sun as motivators for creating her art.

While Ms Sargeant also evokes elements of the landscape, her aim is to create a piece that is uniquely its own, hoping to foster personal reflections.

She usually works in multiples, believing that collective art offers "strength in numbers".

Ms Sibert finds beauty in the mundane and aspires to evoke the "gasp of home", as described by John Berger.

Exploring moments of encounter through various mediums, her current focus is on textiles referencing memories and nature.

Lastly, Ms Gwynn, a recent BA graduate in textiles, draws inspiration from words, places and their interconnections.

Gallery director, David Randell, previewing the exhibition, said: "Expect a diverse show featuring paint, ceramics and textiles.

"Alongside the collection of ‘Small Works’ will be additional new work by each artist. Surely something to interest and captivate everyone."

The exhibition will run from August 10 until September 14.

The gallery is open Saturdays from 10.30am to 4pm and closed for lunch from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

For more information, visit the Waterfront Gallery website.