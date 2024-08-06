At 9:15pm in Fishguard, the boy had a bag with a mobile phone taken from him.

Police are appealing for information after a man and a girl were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a robbery that took place on High Street, Fishguard on Thursday 1st August at approx. 9.15pm

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy, has been stood on High Street when he has allegedly been assaulted and had a bag containing a mobile phone taken.

“One man, 18 and one girl, 15, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and have since been released on bail.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch:

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

💬 | Direct message us on social media

📞 | 101

Quote ref: 24*670229

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”