They were the headline acts in the fourth Narberth Outdoor Rock at the town’s Lewis Lloyd Stadium, home of Narberth RFC. The event was organised jointly by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth Otters committee members.

Over1,000 tickets were sold for the evening, with lots of walk-ins on the night.

There was an electric atmosphere as festival-goers danced on the pitch in front of the impressive stage provided by EPS Production Services.

Forever Elton's performance was a stunning homage to the Rocket Man. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The sound and lighting were amazing and our thanks to Wayne Morse and his team for the professional way he conducted the event.

“We are also extremely grateful to the main sponsors, Puffin Produce, Molson Coors and media partners Pure West Radio.”

Narberth and Whitland Rotary president, Dr Paul Crawford, with the Sleeping Dogs band. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

The event kicked off with local Pembrokeshire band, the Sleeping Dogs, who have a huge following in Narberth, with two local lads in the band.

Next up was Forever Elton, who performed a stunning homage to the music of Sir Elton John & Bernie Taupin – the most enduringly successful singer/songwriters of their generation.

Formed in 2018, Forever Elton is led by the award-winning classical and film composer and musician, Phil Mountford.

Taking a fresh approach to Elton’s music, the show featured the authentic costumes and live piano playing which has seen the successful act tour throughout the UK and abroad.

Fleetwood Mac tribute act, Run in the Shadow, pictured on the Narberth Outdoor Rock field on Saturday. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

The final act of the evening was UK's top Fleetwood Mac tribute show, Run in the Shadow - the Fleetwood Mac experience, who performed a two hour, song-packed set.

Formerly known as UK Fleetwood Mac, the band is made up of some of the highest-quality musicians in the country who have come together to re-create the sound, look and feel of Fleetwood Mac, with all members playing 100 per cent live.

Volunteers from Valero and organisers Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC are pictured at the event. (Image: Andrew Fieldhouse)

"The band really rocked Narberth and everyone who attended said the event with three top quality bands was excellent value for money,"added the organisers' spokesperson.

"Over the past three years, the event has raised over £10,000 for local charities and will continue to donate to worthwhile causes in our local community.

And Steve Briers, who was DJ and compere for the evening, added: “This is our best Outdoor Rock yet.”